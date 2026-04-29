Business forum opens to promote trade in Africa

TUNIS, Apr 29 – , April 29 (Xinhua) — The 9th International Forum on Financing Investment and Trade in Africa (FITA 2026) opened Tuesday to promote trade and business across the region.

More than 15 partnership agreements are expected to be signed with chambers of commerce and international institutions. Furthermore, three major projects benefiting Tunisian companies in Africa will be announced, according to local media.

The event is taking place in a complex global geopolitical and economic context, and despite declining international support, rising prices, and geopolitical instability, Africa is not collapsing; on the contrary, it is transforming itself even further, said Anis Jaziri, president of the Tunisian-African Business Council.

“We are witnessing a profound qualitative shift: Western investors, players from the Arab Gulf and Asian capital, but above all African investors, now consider the African continent as a highly promising economic destination despite its risks,” he said.

Africa is no longer growing solely through injections of capital; it is beginning to grow through internal capitalization, he said