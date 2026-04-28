Iran Envoy Presses Gulf States to Pivot from Foreign Military Dependency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28—Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, has called on Gulf nations to reassess their security strategies and rely more on regional cooperation rather than external military alliances, warning that lasting stability in the Middle East cannot depend on “imported security.”

Speaking in an interview with Capital FM News, the envoy said countries in the Gulf region must develop their “common mechanisms for security cooperation” and strengthen cooperation with neighboring states, including Iran, to prevent further escalation of conflict.

The envoy emphasized that Gulf countries should reconsider their defense doctrines, arguing that reliance on foreign military protection has contributed to instability in the region.

“We cannot rely on security which is imported from outside or provided by others,” Ambassador Gholampour said.

“We have to rely on ourselves and put in place common mechanisms for security cooperation that belong to the countries in the region. That is why they need to rethink their doctrine of defense or doctrine of security.”

His remarks come as leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) convened in Jeddah for emergency talks following a series of missile and drone attacks that have heightened fears of a broader regional war despite a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

He added that geography and shared economic and cultural ties make cooperation among regional states unavoidable.

“We are neighbors, and we have to live together forever. Today or tomorrow, we have to resolve all of our issues and conflicts,” he said, expressing confidence that reconciliation between Iran and Gulf states would eventually occur.

Foreign military presence

The ambassador criticized Gulf states hosting foreign military bases, particularly those belonging to the United States Armed Forces, saying such arrangements had drawn them into conflicts involving Iran.

He argued that attacks against Iran had been launched from territories hosting foreign forces, prompting Tehran to respond in what it described as self-defense under international law.

“Those countries who they are hosting their military bases are countries like the U.S. that are committing aggression and military operations against Iran…and in exercising the right of self-defense, we couldn’t stay silent on those attacks that happened and were initiated from their territories,” he said.”therefore, we had to respond.”

At the same time, Ambassador Gholampour maintained that Iran remains open to restoring normal relations with neighboring Arab countries and believes diplomatic engagement will ultimately prevail.

“There is room [for reconciliation], and sooner or later they will realize that they need to engage with Iran and return relations to normal,” he said, adding that, with a few exceptions, political ties had largely been maintained

Asked about ceasefire efforts and mediation, the ambassador said talks involving intermediaries such as Pakistan could still help reduce tensions, but only if they addressed Iran’s core demands, including an end to sanctions and guarantees against future attacks.

No compromise

He said Tehran would not agree to what he called “maximalist” demands and would not compromise on its defence capabilities, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.

The comments come amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the Gulf, following strikes launched on February 28 by the United States and Israel targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities, and subsequent retaliatory attacks across the region.

Regional security concerns have been compounded by economic shifts, including reports that the United Arab Emirates plans to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after nearly six decades of membership — a move that could reshape global energy markets and alter alliances within the oil-producing bloc.