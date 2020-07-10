Connect with us

Raila Odinga (centre) tweeted this photo in which he seen with his trusted allies Hassan Joho (left) and Junet Mohamed right) who paid him a visit in Dubai on July 9, 2010.

Baba is fine, Joho and Junet say after visiting Raila in Dubai

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is recovering well after surgery in a Dubai hospital, and is likely to jet back home probably this weekend.

The party deputy leader Hassan Joho and Director of Elections Junet Mohamed hired a private jet to visit Odinga who is recuperating after surgery.

“Delighted to see my party leader Baba Raila Odinga looking fit and in high spirits after undergoing the surgical procedure in Dubai last week,” Joho, the Mombasa Governor, tweeted.

Joho and Junet flew to Dubai Thursday on a private jet from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Jetting off to Dubai: Joho and Junet at JKIA.

There is no official word on when Odinga, who is the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, is expected back in the country, but officials in his party say he could arrive as soon as Sunday.

“We in Mombasa and the country at large continue to pray for his speedy recovery and a safe return home to Kenya,” Joho said on visiting him, but did not give a timeline.

Junet, the Suna East MP who is also the House Minority Whip, too did not offer much detail on his tweets, only saying, “finally with Baba.”

Junet (left) and Joho (right) on a flight to Dubai to visit Odinga who underwent surgery last week.

Odinga’s elder brother Oburu, who is also the family spokesman was last week quoted by the Daily Nation newspaper saying that the ODM leader was in Dubai for a “minor back surgery.”


“Jakom (chairman) is out of the country for a minor surgical operation in his back. It is not a serious health issue, but just a minor one. So, he’s okay,” Oburu said, revealing that he was admitted to a German hospital, “The Germans have a good hospital facility in the Arabian country where he’s being monitored.”

Odinga’s return is likely to accelerate politics in the country due to his influence both in and out of the government.

The Senator Yusuf Haji-led Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team is yet to hand in their report to President Uhuru Kenyatta, on completion of their task, with reports suggesting they are waiting for Odinga’s return because it was a product of his handshake with the head of state.

