Hope for COVID-19 patients in Kenya as 14 more discharged

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Even as the infections curve rose sharply in Kenya, the number of people discharged remained impressive, giving hope to patients still in hospital.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said 14 more people were discharged after recovering from coronavirus.

“We are happy to announce that 14 more people have been discharged,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman told a news conference when he announced 74 new infections, raising the national tally to 1,962.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is 474.

To be updated….