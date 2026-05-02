Gachagua hails Obwaka as ‘a man of great resolve’ amid questions on sudden death

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has joined a growing list of leaders paying tribute to veteran obstetrician Dr. Job Obwaka, describing him as a principled and courageous figure who resisted what he termed a “hostile takeover” of The Nairobi Hospital.

In his condolence message, Gachagua said Dr. Obwaka would be remembered not only for his distinguished medical career but also for his resolve in defending institutional integrity, even at great personal cost.

“It is with deep sorrow that I have learnt of the passing of Dr. Job Obwaka, a renowned obstetrician-gynaecologist and Board Director at the Nairobi Hospital. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family at this difficult moment,” Gachagua said.

He described the late doctor as “a man of great resolve, a just and principled son of our motherland, and an intellectual par excellence,” adding that his life’s work was defined by service, truth, and moral courage.

Gachagua said Dr. Obwaka played a leading role in opposing what he alleged was an attempt to unlawfully take control of the Nairobi Hospital, a stance he said led to the medic’s arrest and detention despite his advanced age and reported health challenges.

“Dr. Obwaka will be remembered for leading his colleagues in resisting the hostile takeover of the Nairobi Hospital by the country’s chief grabber, leading to his arrest and incarceration in police custody for days despite his plea that he was having health challenges and advanced age,” he said.

‘Broken man’

Gachagua further claimed that the veteran doctor left police custody “a broken man,” but remained resolute in his belief that some Kenyans would not yield to intimidation or harassment.

“Though traumatised by the alleged police brutality, he lived a few weeks to narrate his ordeal… May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Dr. Obwaka, who died on Friday at the age of 83, has been widely celebrated as a towering figure in Kenya’s medical field, particularly in obstetrics and gynaecology.

However, his death has also sparked debate, with lawyer Nelson Havi alleging that government actions contributed to the deterioration of his health.

“Harassment by the Government of Kenya, its interference with the management of the Nairobi Hospital, and trumped-up charges… definitely accelerated the deterioration of the health of Dr. Obwaka and his untimely death. I am sad and annoyed,” Havi said.

On the other hand, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale led official tributes, describing the late medic as a dedicated professional whose contributions significantly shaped healthcare in Kenya.

“Dr. Obwaka devoted his life to advancing medical practice in Kenya, leaving an invaluable contribution through clinical excellence, leadership, and mentorship,” Duale said.

Medical bodies, including the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union and the Kenya Medical Association, also mourned the veteran doctor, praising his decades-long service, leadership, and role in mentoring generations of practitioners.

The union had earlier raised concerns over the circumstances of his arrest, noting that the 83-year-old was detained at a Nairobi police station over allegations linked to administrative matters at the hospital.

It questioned the legal basis of the charges and warned of possible misuse of state power.