Capital News
Corona Virus

City eateries reopen for sit-down meals amid tight MOH social distancing guidelines

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – A section of hotels within Nairobi CBD are hopeful President Uhuru Kenyatta will ease COVID-19 containment measures which have negatively impacted businesses even as major eateries reopened for sit-down meals in Nairobi.

Java coffee shop announced the opening of five outlets on Saturday under government-sanctioned social distancing regulations, with Pronto, a popular eatery in Nairobi’s Central Business District reopening two of its branches.

Java opened five outlets for sit-down meals at ABC Place, Lavington, Sarit Centre, Mbagathi Way and Lenana Road branches.

President Kenyatta was Saturday expected to make a pronouncement on the status of coronavirus containment measures which include a nation wide dusk-to-dawn curfew and cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Mandera, four counties identified as hotspots in the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Rebecca Nduta, a hotel staff at Pronto Restaurant which was reopening for the first time in nearly two months said had started trickling in for meals at the restaurant.  

“In the meantime, the business is picking up slowly by slowly but not everyone is comfortable for the sit in because  of the fear of guideline on social distancing, we hope the curfew  ends and the President comes up with something positive for the business,” she said.

Elkanah Wanyonyi, a staffer at another branch said the hotel was complying with the health guidelines issued by the government and was hopeful that business will improve over time.

“We have tested  our workers according to guidelines issued by Ministry of Health. At least customers are flocking one by one but many people are not aware we have opened, we hope the curfew is reduced so that we see if the business picks up,” Wanyonyi told Capital FM News.

The two remained hopeful that even in wake of the pandemic, government will ease restrictions which will in turn attract more customers.

President Kenyatta’s address comes amid a near resumption of normalcy in Nairobi with most city roads experiencing increased traffic.

