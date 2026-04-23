PS Oluga Opens MED-EXPO AFRICA 2026, Calls for Affordable Healthcare Through Innovation

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 23-Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, on Thursday officially opened the 26th MED-EXPO AFRICA 2026 in Nairobi, setting the stage for a major gathering of global and regional players in healthcare innovation.

The international exhibition has drawn industry leaders, manufacturers and policymakers from across Africa and beyond, all showcasing emerging medical technologies and solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery and expanding access to quality services.

In his address, Dr Oluga underscored the urgent need to better align medical technology, trade and innovation, saying stronger integration across the three is key to making healthcare more affordable and efficient.

“We must deliberately align medical technology, trade and innovation if we are to deliver affordable, efficient and accessible healthcare for all,” said Dr Oluga. “Stronger integration across these areas will significantly reduce the cost of care while improving quality, especially for underserved populations.”

He further highlighted the central role of a robust health system in driving economic growth, calling for sustained investment in solutions that are both cost-effective and resilient.

“A strong health system is not just a social good; it is a critical driver of economic growth. We must invest in sustainable, cost-effective solutions that enhance resilience and support national development,” he added.

Dr Oluga also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deepening partnerships and implementing enabling policies that support innovation, trade and service delivery within the health sector.

The MED-EXPO AFRICA remains one of the continent’s leading platforms for medical and pharmaceutical exhibitions, providing an avenue for stakeholders to exchange knowledge, explore partnerships and advance healthcare systems across the region.