S.Sudan President Salva Kiir due in the country for 2-day state visit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – South Sudan President Salva Kiir is due in the country on Monday for a two-day state visit.

An itinerary released from State House states that Kiir will first hold bilateral talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta before a joint press briefing.

Talks between the two leaders will mainly focus on the country’s peace efforts and the role Kenya is playing, an official said.

Earlier this month, Kiir attended the 17th National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, an event that brought together leaders to reflect and pray for the nation.

He later on visited former Head of State Daniel Moi at his home in Kabarak where he offered his condolences following the death of his elder son Jonathan Toroitich.