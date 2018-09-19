Court to determine Jirongo’s fate over Sh20mn debt at 2pm

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The High Court will decide whether to commit former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo to civil jail over a Sh20 million debt at 2pm Wednesday.

This follows his arraignment before Deputy Registrar Elizabeth Tanui Wednesday morning after spending a night at the Muthangari Police Station.

Jirongo was arrested on Tuesday over the debt owed to businessman Bryan Yongo.

Through his lawyer, he however gave a proposal to clear the outstanding balance.

Tanui had issued a warrant of arrest in August and ordered the Muthangari police boss to execute the same with speed.

She pointed out in her ruling that notice to show cause has been in place for some time, since Jirongo made an earlier proposal to settle the debt but has not honoured it.

“It is time for the court to stamp its authority by issuing warrant of arrest against Jirongo who has been evasive to court orders,” she said.

She indicated that Jirongo had further refused to appear in court to explain reasons why he issued bad cheques to the decree holder.

“The amount remains unpaid since the time when the plaintiff obtained judgement against him, the case was filed in 2015.”