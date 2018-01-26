CJ Maraga disowns letter warning judges against Raila oath

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 26 – Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday distanced himself from a letter that purports to warn judges and magistrates against participating in NASA leader Raila Odinga’s swearing-in slated for January 30

Speaking during the opening of an induction workshop for the National Assembly’s committee on Justice and Legal Affairs in Mombasa, Maraga said he had not given any judicial officers directions on the ceremony.

Maraga said the Judiciary is independent and cannot participate in the ceremony that he termed as political.

“As the Chief Justice I have no authority to direct any judge or magistrate on what to do.” said Maraga.

CJ Maraga said he doesn’t intend to issue any directive on the matter.

“The ceremony is political and we cannot comment or interfere on the issue because of the independence of the Judiciary,” said Magara.

The letter circulated on social media warns judges and magistrate of treason if they swear-in Odinga in the ceremony slated for next week.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta was legitimately sworn in on November 28th in public as per the Constitution and any attempts to unseat legitimate government will amount to treason,” read part of the fake letter.

“Therefore all judges and magistrates are hereby cautioned not to engage in such events and/or activities.”

NASA leaders have maintained that the planned swearing-in of Odinga cannot be stopped unless President Kenyatta cedes ground for dialogue before January 30.

Uhuru, in past remarks, ruled out engaging Odinga in electoral reforms dialogue.

He urged Opposition leaders to stop politicking and instead spearhead development.

The IEBC declared Kenyatta winner with 8.2 million votes against Odinga’s 6.7m but the ODM leader insists he won.