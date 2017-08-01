Morata must improve his fitness, says Conte

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 1 – Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that new signing Alvaro Morata still needs time to get his fitness levels up to the required standard.

The striker completed his £65m move from Real Madrid on July 21 and has only trained with the Blues for a week. Conte believes the 24-year-old still needs work on his physicals to slot into the Chelsea lineup.

Conte told The Sun: “Morata is just starting to train with us. He has to improve his condition a lot to adapt quickly into our team.

“He is working well but it has been only five days. Today, he tried to do his best but for sure he has to improve.”

The Spaniard may sit out Chelsea’s Community Shield fixture against Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday as he focuses on improving his conditioning.