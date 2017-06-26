Jeff Horn has ’10-point plan’ to upset Pacquiao

Shares

BRISBANE, Australia, Jun 26 – Australian challenger Jeff Horn has a 10-point plan to upset legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao in their World Boxing Organization welterweight title fight, his trainer said Monday.

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) is one of the greats of his generation and a strong favourite to overcome the unbeaten Horn at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

But trainer Glenn Rushton said he has watched hours of the “Pac Man’s” previous fights and is confident of having the blueprint to cause a major upset.

“I have no doubt this is going to be a much better fight than we’ve seen against (Floyd) Mayweather, even (Jessie) Vargas and (Timothy) Bradley,” Rushton told reporters.

“I think we’ve eliminated all of the problems that a lot of these fighters have had.

“I’ve got a 10-point plan and Jeff is the only person who has that 10-point plan. I said to him, follow the plan and we win the fight, simple as that.”

Former schoolteacher Horn, 29, who has won 16 of his 17 bouts with one draw, said he has been going over Rushton’s plans and knew them almost off by heart.

“It’s a plan I’ve heard him speak to me about 1,000 times. It’s perfectly worded,” he said.

“Reading over it is just like listening to him talk to me in the ring. What he’s written down is spot on and I can get the job done if I follow it 100 percent.

“He only sent it to me on the weekend and just said to read it over a few times and make sure I’ve got it clarified, what I need to do.”

– ‘Fired up’ –

Pacquiao, who briefly retired last year before making a successful comeback against Vargas in November, said after arriving in Australia at the weekend he was confident of taking out Horn before an expected crowd of 50,000.

“I have been fighting and training with brawler fighters, tough fighters,” he said.

“I consider Horn a tough opponent. I never underestimate an opponent. He’s undefeated and young. He has a big right hand. He has good amateur experience.”

The eight-weight world champion has said he is using the bout as an opportunity to prove he remains a global force at the age of 38 as he juggles boxing with a full-time job as a senator in the Philippines.

“In all my years of boxing, I have never been as motivated and fired up as this fight,” he said.

“My team is very happy with my preparation. I am looking forward to this and I will be going home as world champion.”

He added that he knows how Horn will be feeling.

“I remember when I was starting out. I would lie awake at night and dream of winning a big fight. I know how Jeff Horn is feeling this week.”