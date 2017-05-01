Mourinho takes another swipe at Shaw

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 1 – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at defender Luke Shaw after the left back was forced off the field eight minutes into their clash with Swansea City.

The Red Devils dropped crucial points when they drew 1-1 with the relegation threatened side – spurning a golden opportunity to move into third place ahead of fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

And in the post-match interview he was critical of the England international defender for leaving the field of play, a player who has come under the microscope of Mourinho’s public criticsm this season.

“Luke Shaw must be a big injury, because to leave the pitch after 10 minutes, I am expecting a very big injury,” he said.

Aside from Shaw, United also lost centre-back Eric Bailly during their tenth draw at Old Trafford this season.

The Ivory Coast international joins the ever growing injury list that includes Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paul Pogba.