Wenger vague but hopeful on new deals

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 30 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger faced questions on his own future and that of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but revealed very little.

The Gunners boss will see his deal run out at the end of the season, and another failed attempt at the Premier League title means the higher-ups may choose not to renew his contract.

“It’s a subject that is not sorted completely,” he said. “Do I stay two more years? My commitment will be the same. It does not influence my attitude. I’ve always been clear in my mind.

“I believe the priority in life is to focus on what is important. Not to look for excuses. The results aren’t going as we want. The priority is on the pitch. The big professional is to perform on the football pitch.”

Other potential departures at the end of the season are star attackers Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who will both be free agents in 2018.

“I personally believe both of them want to stay,” Wenger said. “I hope the club will find an agreement with them.

“It happened before when we had to sell our best players. But that’s not the case any more.”