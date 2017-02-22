Nyamweya moves to court, seeks suspension of club licensing

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The tussle between the Kenyan Premier League and Football Kenya Federation over the composition of the top tier league has taken a new twist after former FKF president Sam Nyamweya moved to the High Court seeking suspension of the enforcement of club licensing rules.

Nyamweya also wants the court to suspend orders by the Sports Disputes Tribunal instructing both parties to engage in talks over expansion of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) to 18 teams.

The former president has sued the Sports Disputes Tribunal, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa and Secretary General Robert Muthomi for violating terms of the federation, arguing the officials have allegedly done so by agreeing to run the top tier.

Further, Nyamweya is asking the court to restrain Mwendwa from discussing and interfering with the ownership, organisation, management and running of the top tier league, arguing that KPL is fully in charge and should manage its own affairs.

Mwendwa has also been accused by his predecessor of approving club licensing regulations which are against the CAF licensing guidelines adding the current FKF chief has used the illegal guidelines to relegate clubs from the top tier in contravention of the CAF club licensing guidelines.

The federation relegated Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka after both failed to meet club licensing requirements and Nyamweya says Mwendwa’s decision is illegal.

He also adds that the wrangles currently being witnessed between the two bodies might lead to Kenya getting a FIFA ban and subsequently lose hosting rights for the 2018 African Nations Championship.

It is an interesting twist of events, noting that in 2015, Nyamweya and the KPL were locked in a court battle over the same issue when the federation wanted to increase the number of teams in the top tier league.

This comes at a time when the top tier league is suspended by the Federation after KPL defied them and released a 16-team fixture that included Muhoroni and Sofapaka. The two clubs further moved to the tribunal to contest the decision to demote them and the case is expected to be mentioned March 2.

KPL has insisted they would want the league to remain with 16 teams and have also stood by Muhoroni and Sofapaka saying they should not be axed.

This is the second court case surrounding the latest impasse with a section of Muhoroni and Sofapaka fans having also headed to a Kisumu court to contest the decision to demote them.

The latest developments will further derail the start of the league with the Sports Tribunal having earlier instructed KPL to draw fixtures for 16 teams without Sofapaka, Muhoroni, KCB and Vihiga United until their case is determined.