Champions Ivory Coast hit back to hold DR Congo

OYEM, Gabon, Jan 20 – Defending champions the Ivory Coast had to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 with the Democratic Republic of Congo Friday in a lively Africa Cup of Nations clash.

The result in northern Gabonese town Oyem kept the Congolese top of Group C with four points from two matches followed by the Ivorians with two.

Togo have one point and Morocco, their opponents later Friday in the second match of a double-header, are pointless.

Neeskens Kebano and Junior Kabananga scored for the Congolese and Wilfried Bony and captain Geoffrey Serey Die were the Ivorian scorers.