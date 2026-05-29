The Return Of The ‘Special One’ Mourinho To Real Madrid

MADRID, Spain, May 29 – Jose Mourinho has signed a three-year deal to become Real Madrid’s new head coach.

He will not be officially unveiled until after the club’s presidential election, which is due to take place on 7 June.

However, the 63-year-old’s contract will only be valid if current president Florentino Perez remains in his role.

Perez announced the election during an extraordinary news conference earlier this month in which he criticised journalists and La Liga and spoke of an “organised campaign” against him.

The 79-year-old has been in office since 2009 – and was previously president between 2000 and 2006 – but has overseen two successive trophyless seasons.

Renewables tycoon Enrique Riquelme is standing against Perez in the first presidential election in 20 years featuring a challenger, although Perez is expected to still win.

Mourinho is leaving his role as manager of Benfica, where he took charge in September and led them to third place in the Primeira Liga this season.

In his previous spell in charge of Real between 2010 and 2013, the Portuguese won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Mourinho will replace Alvaro Arbeloa, who only took charge in January following Xabi Alonso’s departure as boss.

Real ended their 2025-26 campaign trophyless, with rivals Barcelona sealing the La Liga title with a 2-0 El Clasico victory.

Los Blancos’ Champions League run also ended with a 6-4 aggregate defeat by German champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

After leaving Real in 2013, Mourinho returned to England for a second stint at Chelsea, winning the third of his three Premier League titles, plus the EFL Cup, in the 2014-15 season.

Following his departure from the Blues by mutual consent in 2015, Mourinho joined Manchester United on a three-year deal in 2016.

He won the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield during his first season at Old Trafford, but was sacked in December 2018 after a poor run of results.

Mourinho also had spells at Tottenham, Serie A side Roma, where he won the Europa Conference League in 2022, and Turkish club Fenerbahce, before taking over at Benfica.

Analysis – An iron fist joining a broken team

Mourinho’s entire managerial philosophy – the siege mentality, the us-against-the-world framing, the weaponisation of grievance, the use of media as the enemies – is perfectly calibrated for the climate Perez has spent years cultivating at Los Blancos.

A president who is highly critical of referees, who believes the media wants to destroy him, and Barcelona are favoured by La Liga has finally found his ideal coach.

The paranoia runs in the corridors of power at the Bernabeu and will now be in the dugout with Mourinho – although, in fact, predecessor Arbeloa has bought that vision of the world already.

That, more than anything, is why this appointment makes sense in Perez’s mind.

Madrid’s dressing room is fractured. There have been fights between players. Vinicius Jr got what he wanted when Alonso was sacked as manager. Kylian Mbappe is not loved and seems a strange body in the club.

Then, added to that, a squad that finished a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

Into this chaos walks a man with an iron fist, a famous surname and zero tolerance for insubordination. For a president who cannot control his own stars, the appeal of Mourinho is obvious.

But appetite is not the same as wisdom. And before Madrid celebrates the return of the ‘Special One’, it is worth asking a harder question: will he make the same mistakes again?

‘Madrid looking to restore authority, identity and control’

The logic behind Real Madrid’s decision is clear. The club are not simply searching for a tactician. They are looking for a manager capable of restoring authority, identity and emotional control to a fractured squad after a turbulent season.

With the dressing room in turmoil and the club’s reputation on the line, Real need a strong leader to steer the team back on course next season.

Against that backdrop, Perez is likely to view Mourinho as the ideal figure to restore order and authority within the dressing room.

The club will hope he can rebuild a side that fights collectively rather than individually, and manage some of football’s biggest personalities, several of whom have faced criticism this season for acting egotistically.

Mourinho’s appointment will also come with the expectation to deliver success.

Real have gone two consecutive seasons without a trophy, a rare drought by the club’s high standards.

They are performing well below expectations and the pressure, therefore, on Mourinho to help them regain domestic and European dominance will be immense.