Another Heartbreak For Shujaa After Loss To South Africa At World 7s Championships Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Kenya’s struggles at the third leg of the World Sevens Championships in Valladolid continued on Friday evening with a 14-0 thumping by South Africa.

Shilton van Wyk put the African champions ahead after four minutes, followed by a successful conversion by Tristan Leyds.

For all their efforts to get back into the game, Shujaa were stuck with a dagger to the heart at the tail-end of the game.

Sebastian Jobb put the tie to bed in the final minute of the game, Leyd adding the extras to condemn their African brothers to their second defeat of the tournament.

Shujaa have one more chance to reach the quarterfinals when they play Great Britain on Saturday afternoon (2:01 pm).