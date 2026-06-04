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Odibets Giving Away Over Sh6 Million in massive Freebets campaign

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Betting enthusiasts are set to benefit from a massive freebet giveaway after Odibets unveiled a new promotion that will see more than Sh6mn worth of freebets distributed to players on its popular Odi Hero and Fury Flight games.

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The campaign, dubbed one of the biggest freebet reward initiatives in the market, gives customers a chance to receive freebets simply by playing the Odi Hero or Fury Flight games on the Odibets platform. The freebets will be awarded throughout the promotion period, giving players additional opportunities to continue enjoying the fast-growing crash games.

Odi Hero and Fury Flight crash games have rapidly become a favorite among players thanks to their thrilling gameplay, quick rounds, and potential for exciting payouts. With the introduction of the new promotion, Odibets is looking to reward both existing and new customers while adding even more excitement to the gaming experience.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, Odibets Lead Bookmaker, Michael Kihonge, described the promotion as a unique way of appreciating the platform’s loyal customers.

“This promotion is truly one of a kind. We are giving back to the customers who have continued to support us and play on the Odibets platform. Odi Hero and Fury Flight have become one of our most exciting games, and we wanted to reward our loyal players in a big way. More than KSh 6 million worth of freebets will be up for grabs, and all customers need to do is play Odi Hero or Fury  Flight and claim their share,” said Kihonge.

He added that the company remains committed to creating innovative gaming experiences and rewarding customers through regular promotions that offer real value.

Customers can participate by logging into their Odibets accounts, playing Odi Hero or Fury Flight and stand a chance of receiving freebets from the KSh 6 million reward pool.

With millions of shillings in freebets on offer and thousands expected to participate, the promotion is poised to become one of the most talked-about gaming campaigns of the year.

 

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