Why KK Homeboyz coach could depart club after trophyless season

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3, 2026 – Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Patrick Odhiambo could be on his way out the exit door if his recent comments are anything to go by.

In the aftermath of their 1-1 stalemate against Kenya Police in the ultimate Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie on Sunday, Odhiambo said he will take time to think about his future at Abana Beingo.

“It is something I need to sit down and think about deeply because, honestly, I have been disappointed this season. So many things went wrong, and they can’t continue that way,” Luwowo, as he is fondly referred to, said.

Absolving the club’s chair ‘Toto’ Shimanyula of any fault, Odhiambo revealed he has had to work under difficult circumstances, which have greatly disheartened him.

“I respect him so much for the support he has given me. Of all the clubs I have worked for, he has been the most supportive chair I have ever worked for. Many of these issues are beyond his control. For example, some of the goals being conceded on the pitch are very suspicious. I have also played football and some of the goals conceded bring up a lot of questions. Is it an issue of quality or something more to it?” he said.

The Western Kenya side finished sixth after garnering 49 points from 34 games.

It was a season that held so much promise but in the end fell just short, resulting in another trophyless outcome.

It is a stark contrast to 2023 when he guided Homeboyz to the domestic cup triumph, earning them a historic berth in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Odhiambo admits he is heartbroken at failing to repeat the success of three years ago.

“To be fair, we have not performed well this season because we are a team with so much potential. We could have performed so much better…up until the second half of the season we were competing for the title but we were affected by our off-pitch issues,” the former Gor Mahia assistant coach said.

The gaffer returned to Homeboyz in August last year, after losing his job at KCB FC, following a tough run of results at the bankers.

Given his reputation for working miracles with meagre resources — and keeping his teams in the top half of the log — Odhiambo will not be short of suitors should he choose to call time on his second stint at Kakamega.