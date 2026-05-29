Unlucky Shujaa Fall To Aussies At Third Leg Of World Championships Series - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya 7s Vs Australia. Photo/KRU

Rugby

Unlucky Shujaa Fall To Aussies At Third Leg Of World Championships Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – National men’s rugby 7s side faltered in their first match at the third leg of the World Championships series in Valladolid, losing 15-10 to Australia on Friday afternoon. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Henry Hutchison put the Aussies ahead after two minutes, only for speedster Patrick Odongo to restore parity three minutes later.

Dietrich Roache,  who had earlier missed an attempted conversion, atoned for that with the second try of the game for Australia to put them into the ascendancy, heading to the interval.

Not to be undone, Shujaa came back guns blazing and were rewarded when co-captain Samuel Asati went over the white chalk to level the scoreline.

Denis Abukuse was unlucky with his conversion, and it proved costly as the Aussies had the last laugh via Roache’s second try in the first minute of extra time.

Shujaa have another chance to make up for the loss in their next Pool A encounter against South Africa on Friday evening (6:08 pm).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020