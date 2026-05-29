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Inside Sakaja’s big dream to transform Nairobi United into Kenyan version of Arsenal

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29, 2026 – Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to build a modern stadium for FKF Premier League side Nairobi United.

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Sakaja says this is part of his grand plan to transform the club into Kenya’s own version of English Premier League champions Arsenal.

“It (the stadium) will not be a county facility but a private one. It will have all the necessary amenities, including a world class gym. I have a 30-year plan to turn Nairobi United into a club the stature of Arsenal. Lazima itawork (it has to work),” Sakaja said.

In the short term, Sakaja, who is also the owner of the club, has promised a Ksh 35 million bus — Marco Polo — courtesy of President William Ruto.

“Remember when you (Nairobi United) went to State House and he made the promise? That bus is on its way and you will soon have it,” the governor said.

Sakaja was speaking on Thursday night during an end-of-end-of-the-season awards gala to fete the best performing players.

Naibois have had a debut season to remember in the top flight, famously reaching the group stages of the Caf Confederations Cup.

They currently sit fifth on the log with 50 points from 33 games and face champions-elect Gor Mahia in their final tie of the 2025/26 season on Sunday evening.

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