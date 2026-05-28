Obiri Faces World Record-Holder Agnes Ngetich in Star-Studded Mastercard New York Mini 10K

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Central Park is set to play host to an explosive middle-distance battlefield on Saturday, June 6, as New York Road Runners (NYRR) rolls out the 54th edition of the iconic Mastercard New York Mini 10K.

As the world’s original women-only road race, this year’s historic lineup features a jaw-dropping heavyweight clash between global champions, world record-holders, and a fiercely competitive American contingent.

All eyes will be on Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, who returns to the streets of New York as the reigning defending champion.

Obiri currently holds an unprecedented NYRR Triple Crown, reigning supreme across the New York Mini 10K, the United Airlines NYC Half, and the TCS New York City Marathon.

However, her crown faces its ultimate test in the form of countrywoman Agnes Ngetich.

The Kenyan prodigy is making her highly anticipated New York Mini debut, and she arrives with terrifying momentum.

Ngetich is the reigning 2026 World Cross Country Champion and the undisputed world 10K record-holder, having made history as the first woman ever to break the 29-minute barrier with a blistering time of 28:46.

For fans who were left wanting more after the thrilling tactical duel at the Boston Marathon, the Mini 10K offers the perfect sequel.

Sharon Lokedi is officially back in the mix. Now a formidable two-time Boston Marathon champion, Lokedi returns to Central Park with unfinished business, hunting for the top spot on the podium after finishing as the runner-up at this event last year.

Adding international intrigue to the lead pack is Slovenia’s Klara Lukan.

Making her official NYRR debut, Lukan enters the race with a massive pedigree after etching her name in the history books as the first European woman ever to crack the 30-minute barrier in a 10K road race.

Not to be outdone on home soil, a powerhouse American contingent is locked and loaded to crash the podium, led by Weini Kelati.

As the fastest-ever American woman over 10K, Kelati enters the race in the form of her life after recently shattering her own American half-marathon record with a 1:06:04 performance in Barcelona.

She will be heavily complemented by Jess McClain, who arrives fresh off her brilliant run as the top American finisher at the 2026 Boston Marathon, where she tore up the streets to smash the American women’s course record.

Rounding out the frontline domestic challenge is Emma Grace Hurley, the reigning American 8K record-holder and a dominant two-time national champion.

With an unmatched combination of raw speed, marathon endurance, and historic rivalries converging on Central Park, the 2026 New York Mini 10K promises to be one of the fastest and most tactical blockbusters of the summer road racing season.