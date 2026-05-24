Njoroge Wins Second Leg of PGK Equator Tour in tight battle among top golfers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Samuel Njoroge celebrates with his trophy at the second leg of the PGK Equator Tour at the Thika Sports Club.

Golf

Njoroge Wins Second Leg of PGK Equator Tour in tight battle among top golfers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2026 – Samuel Chege Njoroge won the second leg of the PGK Equator Tour Second Edition at Thika Sports Club on Sunday after four days of competition featuring some of the country’s top professional golfers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Safaricom-backed player delivered consistent performances across the tournament to finish top of the leaderboard, carding 278(10 under par) to secure the title on the tour.

Dismas Indiza finished in second place with 279 points, followed by Karanga Michael with 283 points in third place.

The victory marks another important milestone for the Safaricom-sponsored golfer, who continues to build on the momentum from his maiden PGK Equator Tour title won during the first edition of the series at Diamonds Leisure Golf Club in Diani.

“I am very excited to win this tournament. The competition was tough, and every round was challenging, so I am happy with how I played throughout the week. Winning at Thika Sports Club is special to me, and this victory gives me confidence going into the next legs of the tour,” Njoroge said.

Also finishing in the top ten were Kennedy Abuto with 288 points, Greg Snow and Edwin Mudanyi tied with 289, John Lejirma with 290 points, CJ Wangai with 294, Mike Kisia with 295 points, and Mohit Mediratta finishing with 296 points.

This year’s PGK Equator Tour will be played across 11 courses around the country as players battle for honours in one of Kenya’s leading professional golf series, the Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

As the second leg comes to a close today, the focus now goes to Limuru Country Club for the third leg of the tour.

The tour is supported by various corporates, including Safaricom, NCBA, Betika, Kenya Airways, Visa, Britam and Johnnie Walker, whose continued support is helping strengthen professional golf in Kenya and create more opportunities for local players.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020