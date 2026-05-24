Drop in ocean? Skater Kevin Kiarie reveals amount received from government

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2026 – Kenyan skater Kevin Kiarie reveals he has only been paid Ksh 870,000 out of the reward promised him by the government, close to a fortnight ago.

In a video, Kiarie says he was promised approximately Ksh 2.78 million as a reward for the three gold and one silver won across the two competitions he participated in last month.

“I received a commitment that every gold I won would reward me or would award me a total of Ksh 750,000. Every silver that I won, I would get a total of Ksh 500,000. So, when you do a total, I won three golds, so that is 750 by three plus 500. We had agreed that I would approximately get an amount of 2.78 million Kenya shillings contrary to what I got yesterday (Saturday), 870,000 Kenya shillings,” he revealed.

Kiarie further reveals that the ministry has only reimbursed him Ksh 380,000 out of the Ksh 1.28 million it promised for the expenses incurred in North Africa.

“They broke it to me that the money for my Egypt trip had been approved and that Ksh 1.248 million was ready for me for my trip in Egypt. Yesterday, I also was told that Ksh 380,000 reimbursement of my Egypt trip had been made to the Kenya Federation of Roller Skating. That was not even close to what I spent in the Egypt trip. We will take it and we acknowledge it,” the skater added.

The skater won a gold and silver at the International Skating Challenge in Cotonou, Benin in early April before winning two more gold at the freestyle and classic slalom at the African Skating Championships in Cairo.

This, despite lacking support from the government and having to rely on well-wishers to sponsor his trip to both competitions.

His exploits in Egypt added to his countrywide accolade, with President William Ruto congratulating for his resilience and passion to spur himself to success.

Soon after, Kiarie met Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi at the latter’s Talanta Plaza office where the ministry undertook to support him for subsequent competitions including this month’s Sichuan High-T International Inline Freestyle Competition Exchange Programme in China.

However, Kiarie was back again to social media, lamenting the government’s slothfulness in fulfilling their promise to him.

Although he has missed out on the start of the competition, which began on Thursday – and runs to June 3 – Kiarie is still aiming to travel to China.

“I’m still on it. I am optimistic and I’m going to make sure that if accorded the right support from the budget, the visas and everything, I’ll be able to travel to China, get the best out of it like I’ve said and I will keep you posted,” Kiarie said.

As he continues sharpening his art and craft, Kiarie says he will follow up on the ministry in search of clarity on his status.