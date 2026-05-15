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Outside view of the Talanta Stadium.

AFCON 2027

Coming soon in July: Sports CS issues positive update on Talanta Sports Stadium

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15, 2026 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has revealed that the historic Talanta Sports City Stadium will be ready for use by the end of July this year.

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The CS says the architectural wonder is 91 per cent ready and the contractor is simply sprucing up and tying up on a few loose ends, here and there.

“It’s at 91 percent completion. This is one of the facilities that will be very key for Africa Cup of Nations and therefore the team from CAF have also been here. About two to three months we should be having the complete pitch. Otherwise all the other auxiliary works are ongoing,” Mvurya revealed.

Mvurya further revealed the government has incorporated all the recommended changes by the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf).

The turf at the 60,000-seater stadium is also taking shape, with the CS revealing that seeds to bring forth a lush, green grass have already been planted.

“There are requirements that they had recommended and we are happy that those requirements have been incorporated in the entire construction schedule and therefore the main stadium going forward we’ve already seen they have started doing the pitch, they have planted the seeds for the grass and now we are giving it time,” the CS said.

Unofficially known as the Raila Odinga International Stadium, Talanta will be the core hosting venue for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as far as Kenya is concerned.

Situated along the Ngong Road, the stadium – specifically dedicated to football and rugby – will host the continental showpiece, alongside the Kasarani Stadium, in Kenya.

Fears have in the recent past grown over the snail’s pace of works at the facility, coupled with suspicions that it has gobbled up excessive public funds – in comparison to its peers across the world.

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