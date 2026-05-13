KRU issue passionate plea to Kenyans ahead of historic Africa Women’s Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13, 2026 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Harriet Okach has urged fans to turn up and fill the RFUEA Grounds to the rafters for the Africa Women’s Cup on May 21-31.

Okach says the continental competition is a historic one that any rugby enthusiast cannot afford to miss.

“Because we want to showcase the kind of talent we have, as Kenya Rugby Union, Rugby Africa recently gave us the opportunity to host the Africa Women’s 15s Cup, which is a Performance Division…and that’s a big deal. It has the crème-de-la-crème of Africa,” the chair said.

The four-team competition brings together the traditional powerhouses of South Africa (defending champions), Uganda, Madagascar as well as the hosts, Kenya Lionesses.

The hosts begin their campaign on May 23 (Saturday evening) against next-door neighbours Uganda at the RFUEA Grounds, following on from the opener between the Lady Boks and Madagascar.

Coach Simon Odongo’s charges have been going through their paces at the Kasarani Stadium in readiness for the continental competition.

They will be hoping to maximise on home advantage surmount the hurdle that is the South Africans, who have been a thorn in their flesh in the history of the competition.

At last year’s edition in Antananarivo, Lionesses finished second, behind the Boks, after winning twice and losing once.

After a 28-5 drubbing of the hosts on opening day, they narrowly went down 19-12 to South Africa before recovering to thump Uganda 47-0.