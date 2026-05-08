Jimenez suspended as Bournemouth launch investigation - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premier League

Jimenez suspended as Bournemouth launch investigation

Published

LONDON, England, May 8, 2026 – Bournemouth have dropped defender Alex Jimenez from their squad while they investigate posts on social media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who arrived from AC Milan last summer, will not feature in Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham.

The club said: “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez.

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

“As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Jimenez initially joined on loan before signing permanently, external for the south coast side in February on a deal running until 2031.

He has made 32 appearances for Bournemouth this season and scored once, in the 3-2 home win against Liverpool.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020