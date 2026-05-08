Jimenez suspended as Bournemouth launch investigation

LONDON, England, May 8, 2026 – Bournemouth have dropped defender Alex Jimenez from their squad while they investigate posts on social media.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who arrived from AC Milan last summer, will not feature in Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham.

The club said: “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez.

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

“As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Jimenez initially joined on loan before signing permanently, external for the south coast side in February on a deal running until 2031.

He has made 32 appearances for Bournemouth this season and scored once, in the 3-2 home win against Liverpool.