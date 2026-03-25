Promising Simbas youngster earns chance of lifetime in Japan

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25, 2026 – Promising national rugby 15s player Andy Cole Omollo is set to depart KCB Rugby for an educational scholarship in Japan.

In a statement, the bankers said the youngster will proceed to Tenri University where he will further his playing career while studying.

“We’re delighted to announce that our very own Andy Cole Omollo will be heading to Tenri University in Japan on an educational scholarship, where he will further his studies while playing rugby at a high level,” the club said.

The club further wished the towering Omollo all the best in his career, reiterating their commitment to providing pathways for talents to improve their livelihoods.

“Biggy departs this Saturday, 28th, and as his club and rugby family, we wish him nothing but success in this exciting new chapter,” the club added.

Omollo broke to the fore with the national under 20 side at the 2023 Barthes Cup in Nairobi in which they finished second after losing to Zimbabwe.

He was also part of Chipu’s squad that participated at the World Under 20 Trophy in Nairobi in the same year, where they finished sixth in the eight-team competition.

Following eye-catching performances for the bankers, it was only a matter of time before Omollo was incorporated in the senior national side by head coach Jerome Paarwater.

For the Simbas, the youngster has become a mainstay, featuring in top competitions, such as the Rugby Africa Cup, World Cup qualifiers as well as international test matches.

At Tenri, Omollo will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of other famous athletes to have emerged from the institution, including three-time Olympic judo champion Tadahiro Nomura, two-time judoka world champion Shinichi Shinohara, and two-time Olympic judo champion Shohei Ono, among others.

His move is the latest in a series of Kenyan rugby players moving abroad to pursue academic opportunities while continuing to do what they love to do.