Dangerous Affair: Premier League club flirting with relegation after handing third walkover - Capital Sports
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Kisumu All Starlets players in a past match. PHOTO/KISUMU ALL STARLETS

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Dangerous Affair: Premier League club flirting with relegation after handing third walkover

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2026 – The deepening financial crisis at Kisumu All Starlets reached breaking point, as the team failed to travel to Nairobi for their scheduled FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL) fixture against Police Bullets FC on Tuesday evening.

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The match, which was slated for the Police Sacco Stadium, resulted in a walkover for the law enforcers.

This marks the third time this season that the Kisumu-based side have forfeited a match, following earlier walkovers against Ulinzi Starlets and Zetech Sparks.

Under FKF rules, any team that fails to honor three fixtures in a single season is subject to automatic expulsion and demotion to the lower tier.

Currently anchored at the bottom of the table, Kisumu All Starlets face a grim statistical reality, after 17 games, the team sits on -4 points, a reflection of the heavy penalties incurred through forfeitures.

The club’s inability to secure transport and operational funds for away matches highlights the severe financial strain currently facing several self-sponsored teams in the top flight, a situation that has already sparked a wider “clear the air” dialogue between the WPL Clubs Caucus and the Federation.

While the walkover spells disaster for Kisumu, it has drastically altered the landscape at the top of the table.

The three points awarded to Police Bullets FC have propelled them back to the no. 1 spot with 40 points.

This move effectively leapfrogs Ulinzi Starlets, who had briefly taken the lead following their 1-0 win over Soccer Assassins.

The title race remains a high-stakes game of musical chairs, though Police Bullets now hold the administrative advantage as the league enters its final stretch.

The news of Kisumu’s struggle comes amidst a flurry of activity in Kenyan football.

On Tuesday morning, the government announced that Kenya will host the 2026 FIFA Series women’s matches in April, a move intended to elevate the profile of the women’s game.

However, the contrast between the arrival of a global FIFA event and the collapse of a club like Kisumu All Starlets underscores the urgent need for the strategic plan mentioned by FKF President Hussein Mohammed to unlock development funding.

As it stands, the WPL faces the loss of one of its most established regional teams, leaving a void in the footballing map of Western Kenya and raising serious questions about the sustainability of the domestic league’s current financial model.

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