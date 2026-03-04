Ex-Gor defender makes big move to Zimbabwean moneybags

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4, 2026 – Former Gor Mahia defender Joshua Onyango has signed for top Zimbabwean side Scottland FC.

The towering centre back was unveiled on Wednesday morning by the Zimbabwean champions after signing for an undisclosed fee.

Onyango — known affectionately as Koulibaly — moves down south with bags of experience, having won the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League with the record champions.

He has also played for the national team, specifically the Under 20 side (Emerging Stars) at the Four Nations Tournament in Malawi in 2023/24.

Scottland FC announce signing of ex-Gor defender Joshua Onyango. PHOTO/SCOTTLAND FC

Onyango also boast experience at the continental level with Gor, in 2023/24 Caf Champions League against South Sudanese side El Merreikh Bentiu.

His addition will spur the ambitious Scottland FC towards their ambitions for the upcoming season, which includes retaining their league title as well as another shot at the Caf Champions League.

Formed in 2023, Scottland have enjoyed a meteoric rise in Zimbabwean football, winning their maiden national title last year — in their first-ever campaign in the topflight.

Owned by Zimbabwean politician Pedzisayi ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya, the club have signed elite names over the years including national legend Khama Billiat as well as former national team skipper Knowledge Musona.