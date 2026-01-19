Radio meets Rugby: Capital FM unveiled as media partner for HSBC Division 2 tourney in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2026 – Capital FM, the home of the best mix of music, will be the media partner for next month’s World Rugby 7s Series Division 2 tournament in Nairobi.

Making the announcement, managing director Symon Bargurei said the media outlet will pull out all stops to ensure the prestigious event lives up to its world class billing in the form of visibility.

“Entertainment is in our DNA as an organization. We intend to bring it here, make

sure that the country is very entertained and informed. So we’ll be sponsoring in kind to the tune of about Ksh 4 million, providing media support and ensuring that the visibility is right,” Bargurei said.

The MD further assured that Capital FM will meet the entertainment needs of the fans in terms of music.

“Capital FM is really looking at this as an opportunity to be able to deliver on our part in terms of ensuring that we keep the whole tournament much more engaged and we create the right experience as you come. So, we invite everybody…get online, buy your ticket in good time, make sure you’re part of the experience,” Bargurei said.

The Division 2 tournament is set for February 14-15 at the Nyayo National Stadium with 12 teams — including Kenya’s men and women’s sides — in contention.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Harriet Okach said the newfound relationship with Capital FM is not only restricted to the upcoming tournament but extends to the future.

“We want to thank you for coming on board as a media partner, not just now but going forward…so thank you,” Okach said.

She added: “Hosting such an event is no mean feat so we need many partners…not just those who are here but we are appealing for more to come on board. Most importantly, I want to recognise the support we receive from the government, through the Ministry of Sports.”

It is the second time in just over three months that Capital FM will be partnering with KRU after the Africa Women’s 7s, which was held in November last year at the RFUEA Grounds.