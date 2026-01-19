Champions of Africa! Senegal outclass hosts Morocco in drama-filled Afcon final

RABAT, Morocco, January 19, 2026 – Senegal clinched their second ever Africa Cup of Nations with a hardfought 1-0 win over Morocco in Rabat on Sunday night.

Pape Gueye’s long range shot in the first half of extra time added more spice to a feisty final that had at one time threatened to spiral out of control.

Centre referee awarded a last minute penalty to the Atlas Lions after West Ham defender El Hadji Malick Diouf was adjudged to have pulled down Brahim Diaz while tangling for a corner.

However, the decision was hotly contested by the Senegalese who at one point walked off the pitch as the respective technical benches went at it.

Against the backdrop of dark arts from Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy, Diaz then attempted an ill-timed panenka, which landed easily into the welcoming arms of the ex-Chelsea custodian.

It was an incident that provided the spark Teranga Lions needed to re-stamp their authority in the game.

From a quick counter attack, Gueye surged forward before unleashing a lethal shot from outside the box, past the hapless arms of Morocco keeper Yacine Bounou.

The hosts had the chance to level the scores in the second half of extra time as they hit the upright off of Achraf Hakimi’s corner kick.

Cherif Ndiaye then shot wide with an empty net at his mercy after Bounou had saved his initial shot.