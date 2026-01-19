Champions of Africa! Senegal outclass hosts Morocco in drama-filled Afcon final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Senegal's Pape Gueye celebrates his goal against Morocco. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Champions of Africa! Senegal outclass hosts Morocco in drama-filled Afcon final

Published

RABAT, Morocco, January 19, 2026 – Senegal clinched their second ever Africa Cup of Nations with a hardfought 1-0 win over Morocco in Rabat on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pape Gueye’s long range shot in the first half of extra time added more spice to a feisty final that had at one time threatened to spiral out of control.

Centre referee awarded a last minute penalty to the Atlas Lions after West Ham defender El Hadji Malick Diouf was adjudged to have pulled down Brahim Diaz while tangling for a corner.

However, the decision was hotly contested by the Senegalese who at one point walked off the pitch as the respective technical benches went at it.

Against the backdrop of dark arts from Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy, Diaz then attempted an ill-timed panenka, which landed easily into the welcoming arms of the ex-Chelsea custodian.

It was an incident that provided the spark Teranga Lions needed to re-stamp their authority in the game.

From a quick counter attack, Gueye surged forward before unleashing a lethal shot from outside the box, past the hapless arms of Morocco keeper Yacine Bounou.

The hosts had the chance to level the scores in the second half of extra time as they hit the upright off of Achraf Hakimi’s corner kick.

Cherif Ndiaye then shot wide with an empty net at his mercy after Bounou had saved his initial shot.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020