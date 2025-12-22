AFCON 2025 Preview: South Africa Vs Angola Clash In Group Opener

RABAT, Morocco, Dec 22 – The CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is officially underway this Sunday, and the first group-stage clash between South Africa and Angola on Monday promises fireworks.

For both sides, this opener is more than just a match — it’s a statement of intent. A strong start could set the tone for the rest of the tournament, while a stumble might force early recalibrations in a highly competitive group that also features Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Having arrived in Marrakech after a long and demanding journey, Bafana Bafana were forced to deal with difficult travel conditions. Twenty-six hours in the air, a route via Dubai and Casablanca, and even lost luggage marked the South African team’s arrival.

“The journey was very difficult — 26 hours of flying — and I even lost my suitcase, I don’t know where it is,” head coach Hugo Broos said with a smile. He quickly added: “But that’s not an excuse. We are here now and we must play a good match tomorrow. The trip was tiring, but football does not allow excuses.”

Despite those challenges, South Africa’s ambitions remain clear. On the back of positive momentum built in recent years, the team believes it can take another step forward.

“We have had some good years and played well, but winning this tournament is still very difficult,” Broos explained. “There are many circumstances that have to come together. We believe we can go further than in previous tournaments. That is everyone’s dream. You also need a bit of luck in football, but we believe in ourselves.”

Preparation was not without its difficulties. The integration of young players and the late arrival of some squad members meant the group had to adapt quickly.

“Preparation was complicated because some players were not there at the beginning,” Broos admitted. “But now that everyone is present, the atmosphere in training has changed. The new players are adapting, the problems have been solved and we are ready to go and fight for the win.” Respect for the opposition is evident.

“I have seen Angola play recently and we know it will be a very difficult match,” the South African coach continued. “Every country wants to show what it can do. We are ready, and we know what we want: to win this first match.”

Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams underlined the demands of this edition of the AFCON.

“We haven’t lost in two years. We beat Morocco, a big team, so it’s normal that people are looking at us,” he said. “But this AFCON is different. The level has gone up a lot, and we must raise our level too. We have to give even more, because nothing will be easy. But we are ready for the challenge.”

On the Angolan side, head coach Patrice Beaumelle is expecting a very high-level contest against a confident South African team.

“We are facing a team that comes in with a lot of belief,” he noted. “South Africa are on a run of 26 matches without defeat. They are a team that has found its balance and is already projecting towards their next World Cup.”

Despite South Africa’s strong form, the Palancas Negras approach the match without fear. “We are capable of causing problems for any team,” Beaumelle added. “We have shown that we can handle pressure and produce a good performance, as we did against Argentina.”

Drawn in a competitive group that also includes Egypt and Zimbabwe, Angola’s objectives are clear.“For us, the key is to start the tournament well and get out of the group stage,” the French coach explained.

“We have a lot of humility, but we are not afraid of anyone. We are ready to take on the challenge. Statistics speak, but every competition is different. The tournament lasts a month. The most important thing is not only beating South Africa, but making a successful start to our AFCON.”

Angola captain Fredy Ribeiro echoed those sentiments, stressing the importance of the opening fixture. “A good start is essential in a competition like the AFCON,” he said. “We know the match will be difficult, but we are ready. If we win, that’s very good. If not, there will still be two matches left to reach our objective.”

Pre-match stats

South Africa come into this encounter on an impressive run of 26 matches without defeat, a reflection of their consistency and growing confidence. Angola, meanwhile, are banking on steady progress and an ability to compete against top-level opponents. This opening clash already looks like a potential decider in the group, where a strong start could shape the entire course of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

