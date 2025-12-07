Ulinzi Starlets Edge Police Bullets as head coach Ochieng’ Hails ‘Golden Generation’

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 7, 2025 — Ulinzi Starlets handed Police Bullets their first defeat of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory, a result that head coach Collins Ochieng’ described as a product of resilience, preparation, and belief.

A visibly proud Ochieng’ credited the win to thorough planning and mental strength from his squad.

“I want to thank God for everything, I want to thank the team and the coaching staff. It has not been easy preparing for this game. The match was technically balanced, and I’m just grateful to God for the win,” the former Waterworks head coach said.

Coming from a disappointing loss in their previous outing, Ulinzi Starlets were determined to respond and they did.

Ochieng’ said the team deliberately shifted their mindset to refocus on the challenge ahead.

“Football is all about preparation. We prepared well for this match, we shifted our focus from the last match that we lost, and the ladies simply rose to the occasion,” he said.

Despite missing several key players, Ulinzi showed depth and maturity, with younger squad members stepping up in a big way.

For Ochieng’, these emerging talents are more than just backups, they are the heart of his long-term project.

“I felt like today was truly our day, and despite not having the key players, I had the young ones who I like to call the golden generation and they have been good. They are eager to learn. You called them key players, but to me these were my best players. My main goal as a coach is to make the best players out of this golden generation, and so far so good,” he said

With the morale-boosting win now behind them, Ulinzi Starlets will quickly shift their attention to the next assignment.

“Every game is a lesson on its own. We now shift focus to the next game, one game at a time,” the gaffer concluded.

The victory not only revives Ulinzi’s confidence but also shakes up the early-season standings, proving that the Starlets remain serious contenders in a fiercely competitive Women’s Premier League campaign.