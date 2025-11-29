Hazel, Austin Defend Predator Freestyle Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Austin Maina is the 2025 Predator Freestyle Kenyan champion after showing a breathtaking combination of athleticism and creativity with the ball.

In one of the best battles in Kenyan freestyle football history, defending champion Austin Maina went head-to-head with Oliver Rhaya in a nail-biting final that had everyone on their feet.

The Kinoo wonderboy did the unbelievable and took his second Predator Freestyle title in style.

“Freestyle football consists of creatively juggling a ball using any part of your body without having to run around the stadium but just showcasing individual skill, control and style through tricks and routines,” said a jubilant Austin.

“I have dreamt about this day, and my sincere appreciation goes to my family, especially my mother, who has walked every step in this journey with me. Thank you, Mama, for believing in me,” added Austin.

The freestylers amazed the crowd, especially Awadh Abdul, who skyrocketed to his first Kenyan Championship podium finish. Awadh proudly won the solo battles stage by edging out his opponents one by one to the quarter finals.

Held at the iconic National Archives at the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District, the women’s competition kicked off with lots of heat and buzz, but in the end, Annah Karu could only manage a third place.

At the final held from 6:00 pm, birthday girl and defending champion Hazel Selassie beat Gor Queen’s Rael Kamanda once more to be crowned the 2025 female champion.

Hazel, who was accompanied by her parents to the championship, was elated to be the undisputed female freestyle champion in the country for a second year in a row.

According to the legendary Edward Murimi, the level of interest and creativity of freestyle has skyrocketed in Nairobi over the last five years.

“It was a tough battle during the men’s final event because both Austin and Oliver brought their A-game, and from the start, we at the judges bench knew this would be a duel to remember,” narrated Murimi, who was among the three judges.

The Predator Freestyle Football Championship and qualifier for the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) Championship returned to Nairobi with a lot of new faces.

From a record, a record 22 freestylers (17 male freestylers and 5 ladies) participants amazed the judges with their artistic and powerful skills to take their respective glory. The competition

featured an intense one-on-one (1×1) battle format, where the country’s top freestylers clashed to determine the champions of the male and female categories.

Monster Energy’s marketing lead, Tom Bwana, expressed his appreciation to all parties that made this championship possible.

“The biggest winner today is the freestyle community that has continued to grow since we started these championships last year. A record 22 freestylers in 2025 shows that interest in the sport is gaining momentum,” said Tom Bwana.