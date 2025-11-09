Ulinzi Halt Vihiga Queens’ Perfect Start in Women's Premier League - Capital Sports
Ulinzi Starlets players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Women Premier League

Ulinzi Halt Vihiga Queens’ Perfect Start in Women’s Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2025 – Ulinzi Starlets produced a disciplined performance to frustrate Vihiga Queens into a 1–1 draw and halt their perfect start to the season at the Moi Stadium on Sunday evening.

The soldiers struck first in the 30th minute, capitalising on a defensive lapse to take a 1–0 lead.

However, Vihiga Queens responded quickly, equalising just four minutes later through Ruth Khasoha, who finished superbly from a well-timed through ball by Ukiru Mideri.

The sides went into the break level, and the intensity carried straight into the second half as both teams pushed forward in search of a winner.

Vihiga dominated possession and territory but failed to break down Ulinzi’s organised back line.

With the stalemate holding until the final whistle, the result proved costly for Vihiga Queens, who needed to score heavily to keep pace with Police Bullets.

The draw means the Bullets finish the weekend top of the table with four wins from four matches, following their emphatic 9–1 victory earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, Soccer Assassins defeated Kibera Soccer Women 2–0 in a tightly contested duel.

Brenda Awuor struck early in the 5th minute, and substitute Phillis Nasimiyu sealed the win with an 84th-minute finish.

Kibera ended the match with ten players after Vivian Shiyonzo received a red card in the 66th minute.

In Bungoma, Kayole Starlets and Bungoma Queens battled to a goalless 0–0 draw, with both sides missing crucial chances that could have swung the game.

Saturday’s fixtures saw Trinity Starlets defeat Kisped Queens 4–2, while Zetech Sparks handed Gideon Starlets another loss with a confident 3–1 victory.

