FKF Women’s Premier League Returns as Vihiga Queens Lead the Pack - Capital Sports
Vihiga Queens celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League title. PHOTO/Vihiga Queens/Twitter

Women Premier League

FKF Women’s Premier League Returns as Vihiga Queens Lead the Pack

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 31, 2025 — After a short but sweet international break, the FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL) resumes this weekend with Round 3 fixtures promising thrilling encounters across the country.

Table-toppers Vihiga Queens will be looking to extend their perfect start to the 2025/26 season when they travel to Kisumu to face Kisped Queens at Moi Stadium on Sunday.

The 4 time WPL champions head into the match full of confidence after a 3–1 victory over Kibera Soccer Women before the break, a result that cemented their place at the summit with six points from two matches.

Hot on their heels are Trinity Starlets and 24/25 WPL champions, Kenya Police Bullets, who also boast maximum points after two games.

Trinity will hope to keep their winning streak alive when they visit Kibera Soccer Women at Marist University, while Police Bullets take on Gideon Starlets at the Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

Elsewhere, Zetech Sparks face a tough test against Ulinzi Starlets, who remain unbeaten, while Kayole Starlets host Kisumu Allstarlets at the Kasarani Annex.

On Sunday, Soccer Assassins, who sit fifth, welcome Bungoma Queens to Mumboha Grounds in Luanda.

With the league standings tightly contested early in the season, all eyes will be on the front-runners to see who can maintain momentum as the race for the 2025/26 FKF WPL crown begins to take shape.

