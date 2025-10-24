Harambee Starlets 90 minutes to WAFCON Qualification As Ruto Promises More Millions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — President William Ruto has awarded the Harambee Starlets a total of Ksh. 10 million following their impressive 3–1 victory over The Gambia in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier played on Friday evening at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The Head of State had earlier in the day handed Ksh. 5 million to Starlets as motivation and a further Ksh. 5 million for a home win.

Ruto promised Ksh. 1 million each if they win away and qualify for WAFCON and Ksh. 500,000 each if they pick a draw.

Kenya showed intentions to finish the job in the first half, scoring all the goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Veteran forward Mwanahalima Adam netted the first goal in the 12th minute, Fasila Adhiambo added the second seven minutes later before Shalyne sealed the win on the stroke of half time.

The incentives were announced by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Hon. Salim Mvurya, who reaffirmed the President’s dedication to transforming the sports sector through tangible support and motivation.

Under head coach Beldine Odemba, the team is now one step away from booking a ticket to the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco, which for the first time will feature 16 teams, with the top four earning automatic qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The President’s gesture mirrors his recent efforts to recognize and reward Kenyan athletes across disciplines, from football to athletics, as part of a broader agenda to professionalize sports and restore national pride on the global stage.