Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Gatanga MPPeter Kenneth

Arsenal Was In The Late Raila’s Blood, Speaker Wetang’ula Eulogizes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has eulogized the late former Prime Mnister Raila Odinga as a great States man who loved watching his beloved club Arsenal play.

Speaking during a special sitting in Parliament where Members of Parliament were paying their tributes to Raila, Wetang’ula descibed how Raila loved English Premier League side Arsenal.

“Yours truely here, and those who love football always sat together with Hon. Raila watching Arsenal, which was our team, and a team that he loved so much. When Arenal was playing, Hon. Raila will not talk to anybody until the match is over. He will pay military attention to the game and he will count all the players up to the substitutes, Arsenal was in his blood as it is in mine. We have lost a great man, a great State’s man,” Wetang’ula mourned.

