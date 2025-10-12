Home Teams Shujaa, Lionesses Win 2025 Safari 7s Titles At Nyayo Stadium - Capital Sports
Shujaa in action at Dubai World Rugby 7s Series. PHOTO/JONATHAN BILASO

Rugby

Home Teams Shujaa, Lionesses Win 2025 Safari 7s Titles At Nyayo Stadium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – The national men and women’s sevens teams Shujaa and Lionesses on Sunday lifted the 2025 Safari 7s at the Nyayo National Stadium.

-More to follow-

