Tearful Dembele wins Ballon d’Or as PSG dominate

PARIS, Japan, Sept 23 – Paris St-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele won his first Ballon d’Or as the French treble winners came away with several of the key men’s awards at the Paris ceremony.

The 28-year-old French forward scored 35 goals and made 14 assists in 53 matches for PSG last season as they won the Champions League, league title, and the French Cup.

He was the joint top scorer in Ligue 1, with 21 goals, and was named the French top-flight and Champions League player of the year.

And he also helped PSG to the Club World Cup final, where they lost to Chelsea in New Jersey.

Dembele, who beat Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal to the award, was able to attend the ceremony in Paris – and was in tears as he stood on the stage – despite the fact his team were playing on Monday evening.

The forward is currently sidelined through injury, meaning he missed PSG’s 1-0 defeat away to Marseille in a game which was rearranged because of a storm.

“What I have just experienced is exceptional, I have no words for it, what happened with PSG,” said an emotional Dembele, whose mother joined him on the stage.

“I feel a bit of stress; it’s not easy to win this trophy, and to have it presented to me by Ronaldinho, a legend of football, is exceptional.

“I want to thank PSG, who came to get me in 2023. It’s an incredible family. The president Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] is like a father to me. I also want to thank all the staff and the coach, who have been exceptional with me – he too is like a father – and all my teammates.

“We have practically won everything together. You supported me in the good and the difficult times. This individual trophy is one the team has won collectively.”

It caps off a sensational career revival for a player who had not scored double figures in a league campaign season since he was a teenager at Rennes.

PSG manager Luis Enrique – who was named coach of the year – deserves huge credit for Dembele’s award because of a tactical switch in mid-December.

He moved Dembele from a wide right to centre-forward role against Lyon on 15 December, by which stage he had only scored five goals.

He hit 30 goals for PSG from that date onwards.

Dembele has finally shown the quality that persuaded Barcelona to pay an initial £96.8m, potentially rising to £135.5m, to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

However, PSG – who were named team of the year at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards, were the team that got the bargain by recruiting him for just £43.5m in 2023.

Dembele also scored twice in seven caps for France in 2024-25.

He is the sixth Frenchman to win the award and only the second of the 21st century after Karim Benzema in 2022.

Lamine Yamal, 18, finished second – and also won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player.

Five of the top 10 players were part of the PSG team last season, including Vitinha (third), Achraf Hakimi (sixth), Gianluigi Donnarumma (ninth), and Nuno Mendes (10th).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was fourth, and Chelsea and England’s Cole Palmer finished eighth.

Last year’s winner, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, did not make the shortlist this time after an injury-hit campaign.

Gyokeres wins top scorer trophy

Viktor Gyokeres’ 54 goals for Sporting in 2024-25 helped him get a move to Arsenal. Photo/EPA

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres won the Gerd Müller Trophy, which is awarded to the top-scoring player in 2024-25 in European football for club and country.

The 27-year-old scored 54 goals in 52 games for Portuguese club Sporting last season – and nine goals in six Nations League games for Sweden.

He joined Arsenal in a deal worth up to £64m in the summer.

The exact criteria for the award is not known, meaning the winner was uncertain before the ceremony, even though it is factually based.

Last season’s was shared between Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (although for his time at PSG) – with 52 goals each.

The previous winners for the award, which was launched in 2021, were Robert Lewandowski twice and Erling Haaland.

Lamine Yamal wins the second Kopa Trophy

Lamine Yamal was bidding to become the first teenager to win the Ballon d’Or – but he could still manage that next year. Photo/REUTERS

Lamine Yamal may have been disappointed not to win the Ballon d’Or, with rumours emerging hours before the event that he had won it.

But the Barcelona star did receive the Kopa Trophy, for the best player under the age of 21, for the second consecutive year.

The teenager is the first player to win it twice, although it was only created in 2018.

He helped Spain to win the domestic double last season of La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The winger scored 18 goals – including netting in three different Clasicos – and made 21 assists in 55 games.

And he also helped Spain to the Nations League final, where they lost on penalties to Portugal, after scoring twice in a memorable 5-4 semi-final win over Dembele’s France.

Luis Enrique wins top manager award

The trophy for the best men’s coach in 2024-25, at club or international level, was Paris St-Germain’s Luis Enrique.

The 55-year-old Spaniard led PSG to their first Champions League trophy, to cap off a treble, despite losing star man Mbappe on a free transfer at the start of the season.

The ex-Barcelona man is only the second person, after Pep Guardiola, to win the treble with two different clubs.

The Socrates Award, which is a humanitarian one, went to the Xana Fundacion, which was set up by Luis Enrique’s family in memory of his daughter, who died from bone cancer aged nine in 2019.

It is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to children and young people with life-threatening illnesses.

Luis Enrique was not present because he was managing his team against Marseille.

Donnarumma wins second Yashin trophy

Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has tested positive for coronavirus

Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma, now at Manchester City, won the award for the best goalkeeper in 2024-25 for his performances at Paris St-Germain.

The 26-year-old kept 17 clean sheets in 47 games for the treble winners – before joining City for £26m on deadline day.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker finished second for the keeper award.

Donnarumma also won the award in 2021 after being named player of the tournament at Euro 2020.

Aston Villa and Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez had won the award for the past two years – but finished eighth this time.