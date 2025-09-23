Mathare Coach Kamau Calls For Quick Turn Around In KCB FKF PL Fixture

NAIROBI, Sept 23 – After kicking off their Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign on a losing note, Mathare United head coach John Kamau has urged his team to quickly turn the result and bounce back in their next fixture against KCB FC on Friday at the Kasarani Annex.

The 2008 league champions lost 2-1 to Posta Rangers, and Coach Kamau called on his charges to be lethal upfront.

“We played defensively, and that is not our philosophy. We conceded some simple fouls, which led to the first goal. This is a good test for our mental aspect of the game, which is where we need to focus more. I don’t have to worry; the season is just getting started, and we have endured worse results than today. The most important thing is how we come out of this situation,” said Kamau.

Mathare United in action against Posta Rangers in the first match of the FKF PL 2025/25 season. Photo/MATHARE UNITED

The Slum Boys are set to face a KCB side who opened the season with a 2-0 victory over Tusker FC.

The bankers, who are second on the table with three points behind leaders Shabana, who have a better goal difference, looked sharp, organized, and clinical, laying down an early marker as one of the sides to watch this 2025/26 campaign.

For Mathare, the challenge will be to contain KCB’s attacking threat led by Boniface Omondi, who netted a brace against the Brewers while turning their own creativity into goals engineered by veterans Humphrey Mieno and Clyde Senaji.

Mathare know they cannot afford back-to-back defeats at the start of the season, especially with tough fixtures against Tusker, Shabana, and AFC Leopards looming.

The Slum Boys, who lifted the 2008 Premier League title and have a rich history of nurturing young talent, are desperate to reestablish themselves as a competitive force after turbulent years marked by relegation battles and financial strain.

Their meeting with KCB offers a chance to not only bounce back but also signal that this season will be different.

Mathare United pose for a photo ahead of their tie against Posta Rangers in the first match of the FKF PL 2025/25 season. Photo/MATHARE UNITED

To strengthen their squad for this campaign, Mathare dipped into the transfer market with a handful of smart signings, securing the services of Dennis Mukoye (defender), Dennis Okoth (striker), Herit Mungai (fullback), Glenn Odhiambo (winger), Jacob Onyango (midfielder), John Macharia (winger), Kevin Ouro (goalkeeper), and Daniel Odiwuor (goalkeeper).

The team believes these reinforcements will not only plug gaps exposed last season but also give the team the balance needed to compete consistently across the campaign.

The loss leaves Mathare United needing to steady their form as they sit 14th, ahead of Gor Mahia, who lost 1-0 to Bidco United in their opener and are set to face Sofapaka in their next fixture.