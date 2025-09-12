A selfless leader: Olunga praised for Ogam sacrifice in Harambee Stars thrashing of Seychelles - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga in action against Seychelles. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Harambee Stars

A selfless leader: Olunga praised for Ogam sacrifice in Harambee Stars thrashing of Seychelles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 12, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy says Michael Olunga sacrificed his attacking instincts for the sake of Ryan Ogam in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Seychelles at the Kasarani Stadium.

The South African revealed that Olunga offered to drop back into the no.10 position to allow the 21-year-old to lead the line against the Pirates.

“The instruction was that one of them would drop back into some sort of false 10 position…I didn’t care who, it was them to decide but I didn’t want both of them playing up-top. So, he (Olunga) offered to drop back and allow Ryan to lead the line,” the South African revealed.

The former Porto striker waxed lyrical about the skipper, noting his exceptional leadership qualities and professional attitude, which will rub off on the younger players in the squad.

“He (Ryan) needs to keep himself in and around the national team because he has got the best person to learn from. To have someone like Michael Olunga still playing for the national team…there is no better guy that can teach you. What he has done for the country is remarkable and to still be at it at this level is great,” McCarthy said.

He added: “For the young players, to have such a mentor like Olunga in the team…and for Ryan you can already see that he is taking notes and making what he needs to make. When he goes on to the pitch he is starting to be his own man.”

Olunga and Ogam started together for the first time and each scored a brace as Harambee Stars demolished the minnows 5-0 in a one-sided encounter.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga (L) celebrates with Ryan Ogam. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The immediate former Tusker striker scored twice in the first half, the Al Arabi marksman scoring a penalty at the tailend before heading in the fifth midway through the second half.

McCarthy is impressed by the youngster’s goalscoring form and believes the best is yet to come from him should he continue on the trajectory he has taken.

“He took his goals really well…could have scored a hattrick. I was a bit mad at him for that but for him to make an impact on the international stage like that is really good. To come from the Kenya Premier League to CHAN and then to the international stage…I am really pleased for him,” the former Manchester United forwards coach said.

The two may link up once again when Harambee Stars play Burundi and Ivory Coast in their remaining World Cup qualifiers, next month.

For now, Ogam will be linking up with Austrian side Wolfsberger AC with who he signed at the end of CHAN.

