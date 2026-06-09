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After 15 years of trying, Germany's Tatjana Maria reaches a Slam semi-final

Tennis

TENNIS: Champion Maria Asks For Respect After Queen’s Snub

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LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 9 – Tatjana Maria says Queen’s should show more respect to its defending champions after she had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw.

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The German, then aged 37, became the first women’s singles champion at the London club for 52 years when she beat eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in last year’s final as a qualifier.

Four lower-ranked British players were awarded wildcards for the tournament, while Maria had to win two qualifying matches on Sunday.

She will face Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the first round on Tuesday.

“It didn’t feel [different to last year]. It feels almost like a normal tournament because I had to start over again in qualifying,” Maria, an honorary life member at the club, told BBC Sport.

“Already what I did last year was amazing and to be a champion here, I thought I deserved a wildcard and to get a little bit of respect.”

In further comments to reporters, Maria added: “I did it last year. It was not five years ago.

“I was surprised when I got the message of [tournament director] Laura Robson saying all the wildcards would go to the British players, which I understand. But as a champion, it’s tough for me.

“It is something that should be normal. If you are champion of an event and you don’t get in the year after, I think automatically this should be considered.”

Maria, watched by her two daughters, beat four top-20 players en route to the title, becoming the oldest winner of a WTA 500 tournament.

She is ranked 52nd in the world – too low to earn direct entry for the 28-strong main draw but higher than each of the four British players awarded wildcards.

This year’s recipients were Katie Boulter (world number 73), Fran Jones (98), Harriet Dart (160), and Mika Stojsavljevic (261).

BBC Sport has contacted the LTA for comment.

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