Wounded Harambee Stars itching to make Seychelles pay for loss to Gambia

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2025 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga says they are determined to atone for Friday’s horror show against the Gambia with a huge win against Seychelles in their next match on Tuesday.

The Al Arabi striker says the team will cut down on the mistakes that cost them against Scorpions as they aim for maximum points against the minnows.

“The coach has told us to cut down on the mistakes and that is what we will be aiming to do on Tuesday. We will be going for a huge victory on Tuesday and we believe that is what we will get at the end of the game,” Olunga said.

The national team suffered their worst defeat under the short reign of South African Benni McCarthy, losing 3-1 to Gambia in their 2026 World Cup qualifier match at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday evening.

Ryan Ogam’s consolation in the 81st minute was all but consolation for a torrid performance in the first half in which Jonathan McKinstry’s charges tore through the Kenyan defence at will.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga in action against the Gambia. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Goals from Sheriff Sinyan, Yakubah Minteh and Musa Barrow gave Gambia a 3-0 lead heading into the interval as a shell-shocked capacity crowd at the stadium watched on with mouths agape.

It was a far cry from a team that was only last month firing from all cylinders at the African Nations Championships (CHAN), reaching the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece held on home soil.

Although Friday’s defeat was one he would want to forget in a hurry, the skipper still took time to undertake a postmortem.

“We started off quite well actually but then again we made some mistakes that proved really costly and they scored three goals in the first half. By the time they did that, we were already out of contention. That is the danger of making such errors at this high level…you get punished immediately,” he said.

A Kenyan fan gestures during their match against the Gambia. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Olunga added: “We tried to come back in the second half but it was always going to be tough especially with them sitting back and defending. Nonetheless, there are a lot of positives to pick from that second half performance.”

The Kenyans will take solace from the fact that Seychelles will be a far less menacing opponent than the Scorpions.

The first leg encounter between the two sides in November 2023 ended with a comprehensive 5-0 win for McCarthy’s charges in Ivory Coast.

Despite the heartbreak on Friday, Olunga hopes Kenyan fans will not lose heart rather will fill the stands once again on Tuesday to cheer them on to success.

“I want to first of all say thank you to them for coming out in large numbers. Thanks to them for staying until the final whistle. We pulled one back in the second half but it was not enough but we can’t thank them enough for coming in large numbers and supporting us to the end,” the lanky forward added.

Kenya now lie in fifth place in Group F with six points as the Scorpions usurp them to sixth with seven.

Ivory Coast lead the pool with 19 points, one better than second placed Gabon.