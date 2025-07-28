Satyalaksha’s high-scoring antics continue as Ruaraka decimate Kongonis A

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – A strong appetite for runs often translates to aggressive batting, where players look to score quickly and put pressure on the opposition.

Such is the determination and resilience Ruaraka A continue to display, by and large, with high-scoring margins in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division 50 Overs League.

Over the weekend, Ruaraka A defeated Kenya Kongonis A by 171 at their Thika Road backyard, the highest runs score witnessed at the weekend, thanks to NPCA’s leading run scorer Satyalaksha Jain’s second century of the season which stretched his tally 425.

Indefatigable Satyalaksha smacked a scintillating 188 off 147 balls prior being caught out by Dennis Kavinya.

Purshottam Vekariya also savored dazzling moments on the crease for the Thika Road troops racking-up a cool 82 off 48 deliveries.

Kenya Kongonis A won the toss and opted to field first with the hosts setting an impressive target of 371 for 8 in 50.0 overs.

In response, Kongoni were bowled out for 200 in 36.5 overs, with their player Joseph Odhiambo chalking-up the Best Bowler accolade. Odhiambo collected 3 wickets much to his credit.

In The Driver’s Seat

Kanbis A Team also posted a high-scoring victory beating hosts Sir Ali by 167 runs.

Kanbis continued to ride on the crest of a wave after Match Day 5 with 16 points.

They tie on points with Swamibapa A, Gymkhana A and Ruaraka but savor a slight edge over them on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Playing minus skipper Dhiren Gondaria and Rakep Patel, Kanbis maintained their dogged campaign in defense of the coveted title.

Samit Patel was the star of Kanbis A side with 5 wickets to his name, which earned him the player of match accolade for the match.

Vinod Rabadia (93 off 86balls) and Hiren Rabadia (68 off 86balls) also posted impressive scores propelling Kanbis to desirable heights.

Gymkhana A’s success story manifested on matchday 5 when they beat Sikh Union by 73 runs.

Gymkhana A have struggled over the past few seasons but appear to have rediscovered their winning touch, fighting for the coveted title against the bug boys.

Man-of-the-match Stian Smith was the toast of a well-oiled Gymkhana outfit after he smacked a century to propel his side to victory.

At Nairobi Jaffrey’s Sports Club, Yash Chavan hit an unbeaten 86 of 97 balls to enable T20 Champions Swamibapa A Team beat Samaj A by 4 wickets.

Other notable scorers for Swamibapa A were skipper Rushabh Patel (38 off 39balls) and Onkar Haresh Jadhav (30 off 20balls).

Swamis’ Paresh Kerai was named the man of the match with 4 wickets under his belt.

Ngara A secured their second victory of the season after edging struggling Stray Lions A at Peponi school in a tensely contested match by 2 wickets.

Put in to bat by Ngara SC A, Stray Lions A managed only 199 runs for the loss of 10 wickets with former international Emmanuel Bundi top scoring with 47 runs off 55 balls.

Ngara A chased the target thanks to a brilliant knock by Shivam Dewadi scoring an unbeaten 77 runs off 118 to take his team home in the 42nd over.

NPCA Super Division 50 Overs League -27-07-2025

SUPER DIVISION RESULTS

PEPONI SCHOOL: Stray Lions A Team 199/10 (48.4), Ngara Sports Club A Team 200/8 (42.5)- Ngara Sports Club A Team won by 2 wickets

SIR ALI MUSLIM CLUB GROUND: Kanbis A Team 281/10 (48.2), Sir Ali Muslim Club A Team 114/10 (20.3)- Kanbis A Team won by 167 runs

RUARAKA SPORTS CLUB GROUND: Ruaraka A Team 371/8 (50.0), Kenya Kongonis A Team 200/10 (36.5)- Ruaraka A Team won by 171 runs

NAIROBI GYMKHANA: Nairobi Gymkhana A Team 289/10 (49.5), Sikh Union A Team 216/10 (43.4)- Nairobi Gymkhana A Team won by 73 runs

NAIROBI JAFFERY SPORTS CLUB: SCLPS YL A Team 255/10 (45.4), Swamibapa A Team 226/6 (43.5)- Swamibapa A Team won by 4 wickets

DIVISION ONE RESULTS

Sikh Union Club, Nairobi, Wolves Cricket Club A Team 173/10 (30.5), Sikh Union B Team 131/10 (23.1)- Wolves Cricket Club A Team won by 42 runs

Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School: Swamibapa B Team 120/10 (35.2), SCLPS YL B Team 124/7 (38.0) SCLPS YL B Team won by 3 wickets

Eastleigh Ground, Nairobi, Sir Ali Muslim Club B Team 159/10 (26.5), Kanbis B Team 160/9 (37.3) Kanbis B Team won by 1 wicket

Ngara Sports Club, Nairobi, Obuya Cricket Academy A Team 261/7 (50.0), Ngara Sports Club B Team 124/10 (33.5) -Obuya A Team won by 137 runs

Goan Institute 175/10 (32.2), Ruaraka B Team 177/2 (20.1)-Ruaraka won by 8 wickets

DIVISION TWO RESULTS

LENANA SCHOOL, NAIROBI, Obuya Cricket Academy B Team 66/10 (16.1), Nairobi Gymkhana B Team 69/4 (9.3) -Nairobi Gymkhana B Team won by 6 wickets

VIRAJ INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY, KATANI, NAIROBI, Wolves Cricket Club B Team 97/10 (30.0), Stray Lions D Team 98/5 (20.5)- Stray Lions D Team won by 5 wickets

JAMHURI SCHOOL, NAIROBI, Swamibapa Development 255/10 (49.1), Nairobi Royals Club Team 142/10 (31.3)- Swamibapa Development won by 113 runs

NAIROBI CLUB, NAIROBI, Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club B Team 157/10 (38.3) , Goan Institute B 88/10 (34.0) Kenya Kongonis B Team won by 69 runs

IMPALA CLUB, NAIROBI, Stray Lions C Team 76/10 (27.5); Legends CC A Team 79/5 (13.3)- Legends CC A Team won by 5 wickets