Muyoti dreams of Continental experience with Nairobi United ahead of Gor duel - Capital Sports
Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti during a training session.

Football

Muyoti dreams of Continental experience with Nairobi United ahead of Gor duel

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti says his team is spurred on by a dream to play Continental football, as they prepare to face record league champions Gor Mahia in the final of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup on Sunday.

No Kenyan second-tier team has beaten a top-flight team to lift the Cup in its history, and United, under the tutelage of coach Nicholas Muyoti have something up in their sleeves.

Nairobi United has recently earned promotion to the top flight after winning the National Super League and are thus not an easy opponent.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net ahead of the final, Muyoti says they are eager to make history for themselves.

“Playing Continental football has been the ultimate dream for most of them. The only way for us to do that next season is to win the Cup. So why not go all the way? They know how much continental football means to each individual player in terms of exposure and just playing at the highest level,” Muyoti said in the interview with Telecomasia.

On their way to the Cup final, United have eliminated Premier League sides Tusker FC, KCB and former champions Kakamega Homeboyz, further underscoring the fact that they are not an easy side.

