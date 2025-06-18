Muguna reveals ‘noise’ from critics only fueled his resolve

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya Police FC midfielder Kenneth Muguna has revealed that ‘noise’ and ‘hate’ from a section of fans did not break him, and winning the league with the law enforcers is not a clap back to them.

Muguna faced a massive backlash from Gor Mahia fans, when he picked moving to Police FC instead of a return to K’Ogalo after returning to Kenya following a stint in Tanzania with Azam FC.

Muguna had captained Gor, and won three Premier League titles before moving to Tanzania. His return and a decision to join Police made him an enemy of Gor fans who taunted him both during matches and online.

However, speaking to Telecomasia.net exclusively after helping Police win their first ever league title, Muguna says he was least bothered.

“I can’t say this (winning the league) is revenge or anything. For me, they didn’t matter and it was just noise I rebuffed. What is the most important thing for me is the coach and what he thinks about me. If he says I am not doing okay then it will bother me. But as long as he is satisfied with what I am doing on the pitch, I will always be okay. It is a joy for me to win a fourth league title as a player and this s[ecial one which is the very first for Police FC,” Muguna said.

Police won the league for the first time ever this past weekend, following a 1-0 victory over Shabana FC, with one match to go. Muguna has been a key pillar of the team in the hunt for the title.