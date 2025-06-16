'Why Gor lost league title to Kenya Police,' - Zico - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Premier League

‘Why Gor lost league title to Kenya Police,’ – Zico

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16, 2025 – Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno believes they lost the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title because they were not consistent enough.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Otieno laments the team lost games they shouldn’t have thrown away, in contrast to incoming league champions, Kenya Police.

“The league is a marathon and Police have taken the league so congratulations to them. I believe it is all about consistency…that was what was wrong with our team. We were not consistent enough. We were losing games we were not supposed to lose…so if you are not consistent enough it is very difficult to be declared champions,” the gaffer said.

K’Ogalo were eyeing their 22nd league title and their third successive crown but were unable to do so.

Instead, Kenya Police clinched their maiden title courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Shabana at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

On the other hand, K’Ogalo beat Ulinzi Stars 3-2 at the latter’s Ulinzi Sports Complex backyard albeit it was ‘too-little-too-late’ as Police had only needed a point to be crowned champions.

Otieno was nonetheless proud of the stoic spirit displayed by his boys.

“I think we played well and controlled the game. We got a goal although we lost concentration in our defence and conceded an easy goal. All in all, I congratulate the boys for a good work this season and hopefully we can win the FKF Cup and represent the country,” he said.

Otieno added: “Congratulations to the boys…it is not easy to change coaches three times in a season and still manage to finish where we are. It is not easy.”

It is not all gloom for Otieno’s charges though; they play Nairobi United in the finals of the FKF Cup at the end of the month – with a place in the Confederations Cup at stake.

The coach says they will now focus their energies on this date with destiny.

“For now, we will shift our focus to the domestic cup final, which will provide us with an opportunity to compete in Africa. The league is now over for us but we still have something to play for,” the former K’Ogalo right back said.

Gor will be seeking their 10th domestic cup crown as the National Super League (NSL) side look for their first.

Before then, K’Ogalo face Police on Sunday next week as the curtains come down on the 2024/25 season.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved