‘Why Gor lost league title to Kenya Police,’ – Zico

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16, 2025 – Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno believes they lost the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title because they were not consistent enough.

Otieno laments the team lost games they shouldn’t have thrown away, in contrast to incoming league champions, Kenya Police.

“The league is a marathon and Police have taken the league so congratulations to them. I believe it is all about consistency…that was what was wrong with our team. We were not consistent enough. We were losing games we were not supposed to lose…so if you are not consistent enough it is very difficult to be declared champions,” the gaffer said.

K’Ogalo were eyeing their 22nd league title and their third successive crown but were unable to do so.

Instead, Kenya Police clinched their maiden title courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Shabana at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

On the other hand, K’Ogalo beat Ulinzi Stars 3-2 at the latter’s Ulinzi Sports Complex backyard albeit it was ‘too-little-too-late’ as Police had only needed a point to be crowned champions.

Otieno was nonetheless proud of the stoic spirit displayed by his boys.

“I think we played well and controlled the game. We got a goal although we lost concentration in our defence and conceded an easy goal. All in all, I congratulate the boys for a good work this season and hopefully we can win the FKF Cup and represent the country,” he said.

Otieno added: “Congratulations to the boys…it is not easy to change coaches three times in a season and still manage to finish where we are. It is not easy.”

It is not all gloom for Otieno’s charges though; they play Nairobi United in the finals of the FKF Cup at the end of the month – with a place in the Confederations Cup at stake.

The coach says they will now focus their energies on this date with destiny.

“For now, we will shift our focus to the domestic cup final, which will provide us with an opportunity to compete in Africa. The league is now over for us but we still have something to play for,” the former K’Ogalo right back said.

Gor will be seeking their 10th domestic cup crown as the National Super League (NSL) side look for their first.

Before then, K’Ogalo face Police on Sunday next week as the curtains come down on the 2024/25 season.